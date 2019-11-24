QUESTION: Media in Toronto is in a frenzy to tear apart the Maple Leafs. And acquiring Alex Pietrangelo -- if the Blues decide they can't re-sign him -- is a big part of the speculation. One proposal is for the Leafs to send Nylander to the Blues for Petro, and then the Leafs sign him long-term. If the Blues know that Petro won't sign for less than $10 million a year, should they move him? Would getting a guy like Nylander even be enough?
GORDO: I still don't see Pietrangelo leaving as a free agent to chase the last dollar. But he if does, then the team will move forward with Parayko, Faulk and Dunn as the blue-line core and use the money to lock in other guys or fill other needs.
As for Nylander, he is a skilled guy but at this point he is not playing the sort of game Berube demands. Not even close.
With Tarasenko out, this team will give the younger forwards more to do and see which guys elevate. So far so good on that front.