PETRO NOT FEELING THE LOVE?

QUESTION: Blues boss Doug Armstrong can be pretty tough in contract negotiations. Alex Pietrangelo doesn't seem to be feeling the love. Is he thinking: Should I stay or should I go?
BENFRED: The general trend is, if the player gets to free agency before the current team strikes an extension, he's likely gone.
That could be the case here.
If Pietrangelo and Army can't find common ground before Petro starts getting the pitch from other teams, then I imagine it's going to be hard for Petro to hear offers that may be for more money, from teams that have not benefited from his services, and wind up back with the Blues.
There seems to be a bit of a standoff at the moment.
Still hoping this ends with Pietrangelo as the Blues captain moving forward, but the talk of Pietrangelo being "frustrated" by the lack of progress with the Blues is real.
He saw players at his position get extensions before he did, extensions that cluttered the cap situation.
His family just recently grew with the addition of a new baby. I'm sure he would love to have the deal he wants to stay where he wants, right here, but the deal he (and his agents) want to stay here might not be available.
This could come down to comparing the Blues' best offer to the free-agent market, and deciding what if anything he's willing to give up to stay here and continue to contend annually.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.