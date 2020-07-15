PETRO RE-SIGNING? NOT SO FAST
PETRO RE-SIGNING? NOT SO FAST

NHL skills competition

Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo poses for a photo with Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk (center) and Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele (left) during the NHL Skills competition. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: With Petro sounding like a signing will be done, do you foresee a bridge deal? Thoughts on term and amount?

JT: From my vantage point, I'm not sure Pietrangelo is re-signing. At the very least, it certainly looks like he wants to see what's out there on the market.

Having a flat cap for a couple of years might be an inducement to make a bridge deal. But it looks like it may take a few years for the NHL to recover from the coronavirus financial hit. By then, Pietrangelo will be 32 and there might be fewer teams willing to go long-term with him — you know, six years or more.

Would he sign long-term for as "little" as $8 million a year in this environment? Tough call.



Sports