QUESTION: With the signing of Faulk, do you think this is Pietrangelo's last year with the Blues?
BENFRED: Too early to guess. The Blues can come up with the money to extend Petro. Bouwmeester is coming off the books soon, along with some other veterans. A Jake Allen trade could be in the cards if another team's starter gets hurt during the season.
If you have to pick between Schenn and Petro, pick Petro. And hope he might take some, not a big, hometown discount to keep a championship-caliber core together.
Don't ignore the impact this season could make on that decision, both sides. If the Blues go on another deep run, it makes both parties want to keep the band together even more. If the wheels fall off (and I don't think they will) then it's easier to take your ring and go get paid.
The Bruins talked a lot during the Finals about how their group agreed to all take a little bit less to keep making runs at the Cup. I could see the Blues adopting a similar approach.