PETRO'S LEGACY

QUESTION: If the Blues re-sign Petro and he becomes a lifer, do you think No. 27 goes up to the rafters when he retires? Does the legacy he has in St. Louis, and the chance he has to build more, play into his decision about where to sign?
GORDO: I would say yes and yes. We are talking about the captain of the first Cup-winning team. Pietrangelo has already had a long and very good career here. So if he finishes out his career here (and I am betting he will), then his sweater should be retired.
