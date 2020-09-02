PETRO WORTH $8-9 MILLION PER YEAR?

QUESTION: Is Pietrangelo really worth the $8 or $9 mil per year on a long term deal? If he left, the Blues still would have a solid defense if they re-sign Dunn, and Colton Parayko can become the face of the defense. At 30 years old, not sure we can expect No. 27 to produce at an All-Star level throughout the length of a deal that would be for All-Star money.
TOM T.: This is the tricky part of signing Pietrangelo. He's worth it now, but for how many years? That's going to be the tradeoff. I would expect him to be worth it for the next four or five years, which wouldn't be too bad. The Blues are going to have to overpay on those final few years of the contract. That's the way it works. If Pietrangelo were to accept a five-year deal, that would be great, but he's going to try to get the longest deal he can.
Ultimately, term will probably be more important than dollars. Those last few years could really leave the team handcuffed. On the other hand, it gives them a really good chance over the next few years, and that's a pretty good thing to have.
The Blues have a chance to win now, so I'd suggest taking advantage of it. Deal with the problems of 2027 later.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.