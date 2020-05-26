PETRO'S PLACE
0 comments

PETRO'S PLACE

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
St. Louis Blues V Washington Capitals

St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo skates with the Stanley Cup before the season opener on Oct. 2 at Enterprise Center. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: Got any fresh takes on the Petro sweepstakes? Wouldn't it be cool if they announced his signing before the playoffs start?

BENFRED: That would be sweet, but I don't have any reason to believe that's the case.

I think Petro's future will probably be decided after the season ends, officially.

It's interesting that he's probably going to have his contract extended just so he can finish the season. He's one of the expiring contracts the league and players will have to agree on rolling through the end of the adjusted season, because they would technically expire before that altered end if not adjusted.

I know that's not the extension Blues fans have in mind, but I'll echo what I've said in previous chats: I think Pietrangelo will wind up being in St. Louis for the long haul.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports