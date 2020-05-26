PETRO'S PLACE

QUESTION: Got any fresh takes on the Petro sweepstakes? Wouldn't it be cool if they announced his signing before the playoffs start?
BENFRED: That would be sweet, but I don't have any reason to believe that's the case.
I think Petro's future will probably be decided after the season ends, officially.
It's interesting that he's probably going to have his contract extended just so he can finish the season. He's one of the expiring contracts the league and players will have to agree on rolling through the end of the adjusted season, because they would technically expire before that altered end if not adjusted.
I know that's not the extension Blues fans have in mind, but I'll echo what I've said in previous chats: I think Pietrangelo will wind up being in St. Louis for the long haul.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.