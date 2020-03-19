PHAM-TASTIC RESPONSE
PHAM-TASTIC RESPONSE

Padres counting on Pham to be part of lineup's 'heartbeat'

San Diego Padres' Tommy Pham hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

COMMENT: Hundreds of thousands are complying with CDC guidelines, thousands of households are trying to figure out how to meet their April mortgage ... and we’re supposed to hope MLB resumes soon so that Tommy Pham, who makes $7.9M per year, can replenish his stock portfolio?! Are these guys that out of touch?

BENFRED: Tommy Pham was on welfare growing up. I don't think he needs a lesson about the struggle. He lived it. He's also one of the more generous players you will find, with both his dollars and his time.

I don't expect baseball players to be our country's best brains on coronavirus and how to stop it. He vented frustration about wanting to play. That's every player. Give him a break here.

