PICK A DATE (ANY DATE!) FOR SEASON TO START

COMMENT: I know it's difficult to determine when the season can start, but I think you have to pick a date and work around those parameters. If it gets kicked back a week or so, you adjust accordingly.
GOOLD: I guess. But they cannot even pick a date. This past Thursday it was April 9. Today it's maybe mid-May when spring training 2.0 can start. So that's, what, June 1? Memorial Day? In 48 hours it could be July 1.
Things are changing so, so so rapidly that they'll have rough drafts and plans and ideas in place. They already have venues and travel plans booked for the entirety of the season. So that's one place they could start. With the games on that date, and then move on from there and see where that leads for the end of the season, when it would have to be reworked. Ballparks are reserved for games, after all, and teams have their hotel rooms booked. Makes sense to use the advantage they have with that planning and adjust.