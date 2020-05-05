PICK A PLAN — ANY PLAN — FOR BASEBALL'S RETURN

QUESTION: Of all the potential ideas floated by MLB, what plan of action for playing a 2020 season do you think would work out best?
BENFRED: My only strong opinion about any of the floated scenarios is that the all-in-Arizona idea sounded really dumb, and any of the alternatives would be better. No matter what happens, it's going to be drastically different from what we've known.
The new-look and temporary divisions floated from both plans seem to lump the Cardinals in with some really, really good teams, so there doesn't seem to be an easier path there. And besides, it might be a situation where every team gets a chance at the postseason in some big bracket scenario anyway.
The emphasis on decreasing travel that was really prominent in the early leaked proposals seems to have been scaled back a bit in more recent ones, which is not surprising as certain states are beginning to lift restrictions. That's why I've stressed all along to wait for the next week's proposal if you don't like the latest one, because they are adapting in real time, based on each week's news.
You better believe some of this will be influenced by what is most cost effective for the league. Minimizing travel saves money. Using one feed for broadcasts saves money. If there are no crowds anyway, why does it matter to the league where the games are played? If you are going to scrap the divisions, scrap the schedule and redesign it to get as many games as you can in the cheapest, safest way. That would be my plan if I worked for the league.
I think we will continue to see different things floated, with each new idea getting a bit more realistic, until something more concrete is presented to the players, perhaps later this month. Remember, the players have to sign off on it before it can be put in motion, and the players have not been presented anything yet.
