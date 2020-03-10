PICKING KIM OVER THE COMPETITION

QUESTION: Why are you picking Kim over Ponce de Leon, Gomber and Gant to make the Cardinals rotation? Seems the others have pitched longer in games with good results, especially Ponce. Kim is more of an unknown.
BENFRED: Being unknown can be a good thing in this case. It helped Kim turn a Minnesota Twins lineup full of regulars into mush his last time out. Josh Donaldson and teammates looked totally lost against Kim, and he wasn’t alone.
Here’s my reasoning: Kim was signed as a potential starter, one of the competitors for the rotation (Mikolas) has dropped out for the time being with an injury, and Kim has 11 strikeouts to five hits and one walk this spring. He's got four pitches, the stamina of a guy who has logged five seasons of 150-plus innings during his KBO career, and brings a lefthanded element to the mix that only Gomber could offer.
No knock on Ponce, or Gomber, or Gant. At all. The Cardinals have a ton of pitching. It's the reason they didn't need to do a thing when Mikolas went down. Just how I see it today.
Here’s how I think the starter candidates slot at this moment.
STL rotation: Flaherty, Hudson, Wainwright, Martinez, Kim
STL bullpen: Ponce, Reyes
Memphis rotation: Gomber
(When Mikolas comes back and is ready to roll, I examine my STL rotation for a weak link and reconsider my group.)