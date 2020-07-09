PINSON ON THE WAY OUT?
Arkansas Missouri Basketball

Arkansas' Jimmy Whitt (right) defends Missouri's Xavier Pinson in the Feb. 8 game at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers won 83-79 in overtime. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

QUESTION: So is Xavier Pinson now on transfer/NBA declaration watch?

MATTER: Pinson posted one of his what seems like monthly cryptic social media posts that have fans wondering if he’ll return to the Tigers next season. I saw his post and checked with the team. He is not in the transfer portal and they don't expect him to enter the portal at this time.

If you know anything about Pinson's social media history, he likes to build some mystery and attention sometimes with stuff like this. And then he typically says he doesn't understand why we ask him if he's thinking about transferring.

If you read his comments to the original post, he says, "Don't worry. Plan still the same." Until I hear otherwise, I still expect all three of Mizzou players exploring the NBA draft process to return to school for 2020-21.

