QUESTION: You've noted that acquiring a pitcher with a higher reliable floor than Carlos Martinez could be a key move to make this team better. We all know the pitchers the Cardinals WON'T get (Cole, Strasburg), so what pitchers on the market fit that description?
GOOLD: There are tons. That's the beauty of this market. Wheeler would fit that description. Bumgarner might, depending on who you ask. I think you could make a good argument that Keuchel does, that Kluber (above) is worth a look, and that even acquiring a Porcello, or some of the other pitchers looking for bounce-back deals would make sense.
Follow-up: You've often said the Cardinals excel when built for run prevention. In that spirit, what do you think of pursuing Noah Syndergaard? Rumors always surround him, and the Cardinals have pieces that could be attractive to the Mets. Syndergaard would thrive here with our infield defense.
GOOLD: Agreed. But, haven't heard anything that strongly connects the Cardinals to having interest, not since -- when was it?-- they circled around that possibility a year ago. There are avenues for this conversation, however, given the Cardinals and Mets chats at the deadline about Wheeler, the Mets' interest in the Cardinals' outfielders, the possible move of Bader to the Mets, and then the Cardinals outfitting that deal with the centerpiece and the prospects to at least make it a conversation.
There are the makings of a conversation. I just haven't heard of any movement, traction, attempt -- not that I can verify and report.