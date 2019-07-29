QUESTION: Injuries to Reyes and Gomber really hurt the Cards' depth this season. The situation with Reyes has been extensively covered, but much less info has been given on Gomber. He has a shoulder issue, but that's about all we know. Got more info?
GOOLD: Gomber has had difficulty returning to and staying on a throwing program. His arm has not responded to the rest. His situation has been likened to Ryan Helsley's of a year ago. It didn't result in surgery. It did require added rest. It did require a new strengthening program. Gomber's biceps issue could stem from the shoulder issue, so keep that in mind. This is about treating and addressing the cause as well as the injury.
Yes, you're right -- those injuries have drained the depth of the Cardinals' pitching. But that's the only reason. The Cardinals started spring training with 11 candidates for the rotation, and take a look at where they are now, and the real reason they've been thinned this summer:
Miles Mikolas, Adam Wainwright, Jack Flaherty: still starting.
Dakota Hudson: won starting job, still starting.
John Gant: setup man.
Austin Gomber: injured.
Carlos Martinez: closer.
Michael Wacha: long relief.
Daniel Ponce de Leon: under review as starter.
Alex Reyes: injured.
Ryan Helsley: relieving for Class AAA.
Moves to the bullpen -- out of need, for health, or for performance -- have had the greater impact on the Cardinals' rotation than injuries. As we've been saying all along, the Cardinals intended to throw quantity at the rotation in hopes that quality would emerge.