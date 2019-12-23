PLANS FOR LH-HITTING OUTFIELDER WILLIAMS?

QUESTION: Here are the OFs on the 40-man roster: Bader, Fowler, O'Neill, Carlson, Thomas, Jose Martinez, Arozarena, and Justin Williams (as well as Edman if Carp starts at 3rd). Justin Williams feels like a guy who has the least likely chance to get playing time. What do the Cardinals do with a player like him? Does he hold any value or does his current status on the 40 man roster make him really hard to trade?
GOOLD: He starts every day in Class AAA Memphis. He's got two more option years to use. He's not on the clock for a needed promotion. And he can benefit from getting the time to play every day. Had a strong finish to a year that began with a disappointing choice he made and an injury. That set him back.
But he asserted himself on the roster and in the depth chart and there's nothing wrong with talent playing in Memphis -- attracting attention from the Cardinals or building interest that will help the Cardinals at the trade deadline.
Photo: Justin Williams takes his first major-league at-bat, for the Tampa Bay Rays on July 21, 2018. (AP Photo)