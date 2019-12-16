COMMENT: As a fan, I would accept Edman starting at 3rd base, and some combination of Arozarena/Thomas/Carlson/Bader/Williams/Garcia in the outfield every day ... even if it means an 80-win season. I really don't want to watch Carp and Fowler get a thousand chances while this team plates 3-runs or less on most nights, just to justify their contracts.
COMMISH: At the beginning of the season, Carpenter, Fowler and Bader all will be starting, as it looks now.
A month or two into the season, it could be different and the Cardinals, I'm sure, are preparing themselves for that, too.
Follow-up: Here is what frustrates fans the most: The notion that the team is making large sums of money while fielding teams that are not the best team that they could put out there.
COMMISH: Their payroll already is in the top third or so among teams. I would think many fans would be happy with reaching the National League Championship Series, and whether the Cardinals succumbed in a in four games or seven doesn't make any difference. They weren't good enough, but they advanced farther than 26 of the other 30 clubs.