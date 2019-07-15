QUESTION: What do you think about the evaluation of young players by Mo and his staff the last few years? Besides DeJong, there is not a single player that has come out of the system that you can classify as a young star. Free-agent signings have not been successful in recent years, either. Is it time to start a few of their best prospects instead of some veteran players?
COMMISH: Good observations. Free-agent signings, notably relief pitchers (such as Brett Cecil, above), haven't worked out. And the system hasn't produced much regular talent lately. They don't have a lot they can do now in this area because their top prospects won't be ready for another year or two.
So, this will have to be a veteran-driven train for a while longer. Perhaps some different veterans could help, though.