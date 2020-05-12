PLAYERS' HEALTH CONCERNS

QUESTION: Washington Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle listed a bunch of concerns on the health side of this new MLB proposal, including what happens if a player tests positive. It seems like that is as big of an issue with the players as the money. What kind of message does it send if players are tested regularly while citizens suffer from a lack of testing?
BENFRED: He sure did, and I'm glad he gave us that view into what the players are discussing. It's also worth remembering that the crowd of players is much larger and much more diverse in opinions than the owners. That means that what Doolittle has on the top of his list of concerns is not the same as another player. I know there are some players who would have been playing already, if this was up to them. So, that's a large, differing group of voices that the MLBPA has to boil down to one stance.
I think the owners sent a bad message to the players by leaking so many details about their proposal -- specifically the payment structure -- to the national media without any specifics about player safety and testing, etc. It either shows that they don't care that much, or that the plans are not yet made, or that they don't think the plans are that important. They are not the ones playing. I agree with you about the optics on testing. Sports leaders keep telling us there will be enough tests, but what is enough?
Another thing Doolittle mentioned: What about players with underlying conditions that make them more vulnerable to coronavirus? An example: Jordan Hicks is diabetic. That would seem to make him a lot more at risk than others.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.