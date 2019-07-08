QUESTIONS: Houston has been at the forefront of player development for several years and hitting coach Jeff Albert coming from Houston was a great hire. Are our older ‘stars’ reluctant to embrace his advice? And, do you think the Cardinals are behind the developmental curve now?
GOOLD: 1. No. That has not been the case. They were open to it. They got it. They spent time with him in spring training, and Carpenter even had that hitter's summit at his ranch with Albert to begin the process.
2. They are behind the talent curve. Their minor-league talent has thinned. They remain proficient when it comes to readying and developing pitchers, but they have to have the raw materials to start with, and there has been a talent drain.
Photo: Matt Carpenter (center) hosted (left to right) Jeff Albert, Paul DeJong, Tyler O’Neill and Harrison Bader at his Texas ranch, named Frozen Rope, in early January. (Photo courtesy of Matt Carpenter)