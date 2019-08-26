QUESTION: Whose idea was the Players' Weekend? Hopefully we will not have it again next year.
COMMISH: Not with the all-white and all-black uniforms anyway. Ug-lee.
Follow-up: On Bader's nubber that the pitcher threw into right field Friday night, it looked from the third-base camera angle like the pitcher, having to pivot and throw quickly, might have been throwing toward the umpire rather than his first baseman. Both were dressed in all black. Did MLB even stop to think the players might get confused when they cooked up those uniforms?
COMMISH: Many times over the weekend, it looked like the defense had five or six defenders on the right side of the infield other than just three. There certainly wasn't enough consideration, if any, given to what the umpires' dark shirts might look like. If ever there was a time for those light blue shirts for the umpires to come back, that was it.
This is not a black-and-white issue, although it surely looked like it. When you scrolled through the various games on TV, you couldn't tell at first sight who was even playing.
... Players' Weekend should be for the players. Let them accessorize their shoes, their bats, their sleeves, as they did anyway. But wear regular uniforms while doing so and not just all white or all black.