PLAYING .500 GOOD ENOUGH?
O'Neill, DeJong HR, Cardinals sweep doubleheader from Cubs

The Cardinals celebrate their doubleheader sweep of the Cubs on Sept. 5 at Wrigley Field. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: All the Cardinals need to do is continue to play .500 ball the rest of the way to claim second in the division. What odds do you give that of happening?

COMMISH: Very good actually, as long as that .500 includes winning five out of 10 from Milwaukee, which is two games behind the Cardinals, but four losses behind. The Cardinals also have eight games left against last-place clubs Pittsburgh and Kansas City.

