PLAYING THE 'WHAT IF?' GAME
0 comments

PLAYING THE 'WHAT IF?' GAME

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Use Missouri vs Auburn SEC Championship

Mizzou's Dorial Green-Beckham catches a touchdown pass at the 2013 SEC Championship game against Auburn. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson) 

QUESTION: Here’s another fun shelter-in-place Mizzou “what if” football game: Dating back to Brad Smith era, if you could have a player be available for a year (or partial year) where he was not originally available, who would be your Top 5 choices? Looking for player name, year, and impact that the player’s availability would have had on that season.

MATTER: Just off the top of my head …

Jeremy Maclin in 2009 ... or 2006. He would have made the 2006 offense more explosive and would have formed a lethal 1-2 combo with Danario Alexander for Blaine Gabbert in 2009.

Sheldon Richardson in 2013. Put him on that D-line with Ealy, Sam, Golden and Ray and maybe the Tigers hold off Auburn in the SEC title game and play for a national championship.

Dorial Green-Beckham in 2014. If he stayed out of trouble imagine how much better that 11-win team could have been.

I’ve got two for 2015: Russell Hansbrough stays healthy and Maty Mauk stays out of trouble. Hansbrough hurt his ankle in the first game and was never the same. Mauk was expected to be a leader, but his off-field problems caught up with him — and the season completely spiraled. If that team had a more potent offense and didn’t lose some of those midseason games, maybe the protests don’t happen, or at the very least they don’t unfold the same way, and the Tigers are more equipped on the field to handle the fallout.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports