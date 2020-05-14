PLAYING THE 'WHAT IF?' GAME

QUESTION: Here’s another fun shelter-in-place Mizzou “what if” football game: Dating back to Brad Smith era, if you could have a player be available for a year (or partial year) where he was not originally available, who would be your Top 5 choices? Looking for player name, year, and impact that the player’s availability would have had on that season.
MATTER: Just off the top of my head …
Jeremy Maclin in 2009 ... or 2006. He would have made the 2006 offense more explosive and would have formed a lethal 1-2 combo with Danario Alexander for Blaine Gabbert in 2009.
Sheldon Richardson in 2013. Put him on that D-line with Ealy, Sam, Golden and Ray and maybe the Tigers hold off Auburn in the SEC title game and play for a national championship.
Dorial Green-Beckham in 2014. If he stayed out of trouble imagine how much better that 11-win team could have been.
I’ve got two for 2015: Russell Hansbrough stays healthy and Maty Mauk stays out of trouble. Hansbrough hurt his ankle in the first game and was never the same. Mauk was expected to be a leader, but his off-field problems caught up with him — and the season completely spiraled. If that team had a more potent offense and didn’t lose some of those midseason games, maybe the protests don’t happen, or at the very least they don’t unfold the same way, and the Tigers are more equipped on the field to handle the fallout.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.