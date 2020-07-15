PLAYOFF PREDICTION FOR BINNINGTON?
0 comments

PLAYOFF PREDICTION FOR BINNINGTON?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
The Blues are back in town

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington blocks a shot during practice at Centene Community Ice Center on Monday. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

QUESTION: What's your prediction for Binnington in the playoffs: Lights-out again, or a little more down-to-earth this time around?

JT: There's no reason to think that Binnington won't play well again. If anything, I think his play could be more even this postseason than it was, in say, the Stanley Cup Final a year ago, when he had a couple of clunkers against Boston.

I think the hunger and motivation is still there in Binnington, the coaching staff and players have all kinds of confidence in him.

And if Binnington does stumble, I think the Blues have more confidence in Allen this time around than they did a year ago. Allen was impressive, to say the least, in the No. 2 goalie role this season.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports