PLAYOFF PREDICTION FOR BINNINGTON?

QUESTION: What's your prediction for Binnington in the playoffs: Lights-out again, or a little more down-to-earth this time around?
JT: There's no reason to think that Binnington won't play well again. If anything, I think his play could be more even this postseason than it was, in say, the Stanley Cup Final a year ago, when he had a couple of clunkers against Boston.
I think the hunger and motivation is still there in Binnington, the coaching staff and players have all kinds of confidence in him.
And if Binnington does stumble, I think the Blues have more confidence in Allen this time around than they did a year ago. Allen was impressive, to say the least, in the No. 2 goalie role this season.
