PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS: AVS OVER BLUES?

QUESTION: How about your round-by-round prediction for the Blues in the 24-team Stanley Cup playoffs, starting with the goofy round-robin for the top teams?
JT: OK, I'll take a stab.
Blues finish second in the round-robin to Colorado, so they're the No. 2 seed in the West. For the sake of argument, let's say the subsequent rounds are bracketed (and there's no re-seeding). So the No. 2 Blues would face the winner of the No. 7 Vancouver vs. No. 10 Minnesota round. I'm saying Vancouver wins this round, and that makes for a tough opponent for the Blues, who need seven games to dispatch the Canucks.
In the next round, the Blues beat Vegas in six games — then lose to Colorado in the Western Conference finals in seven games.
