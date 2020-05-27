PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS: AVS OVER BLUES?
0 comments

PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS: AVS OVER BLUES?

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Avalanche Blues Hockey

Blues defenseman Colton Parayko and Colorado's Andre Burakovsky try to gain control of the puck during a December game at Enterprise Center. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

QUESTION: How about your round-by-round prediction for the Blues in the 24-team Stanley Cup playoffs, starting with the goofy round-robin for the top teams?

JT: OK, I'll take a stab.

Blues finish second in the round-robin to Colorado, so they're the No. 2 seed in the West. For the sake of argument, let's say the subsequent rounds are bracketed (and there's no re-seeding). So the No. 2 Blues would face the winner of the No. 7 Vancouver vs. No. 10 Minnesota round. I'm saying Vancouver wins this round, and that makes for a tough opponent for the Blues, who need seven games to dispatch the Canucks.

In the next round, the Blues beat Vegas in six games — then lose to Colorado in the Western Conference finals in seven games.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports