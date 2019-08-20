QUESTION: If the season ended today and the Cards found themselves in the NLDS, what would the pitching rotation be and in what order?
GOOLD: Interesting question. At the trade deadline, I had a source with the team suggest that it would be Flaherty, Mikolas, and Wainwright — and that any move at the deadline for a starter would have to be measured against the trio. To me, that was a surprise. Hudson had pitched so well to that point that it seemed like he should be in the mix. Maybe he was for that person. At four.
Hard to imagine things have changed all that much then. They've got Flaherty for Game 1. Mikolas for the swing in Game 2. Wainwright for a marble game. And then Hudson or Flaherty for that Game 4 and Game 5, etc. That's how it sets up now.
Photo: Jack Flaherty hugs Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson after Hudson was removed with two out in the seventh inning of Monday's game. Hudson did not allow a hit in the game against the Brewers. (J.B. Forbes photo / Post-Dispatch)