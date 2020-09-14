 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PLAYOFFS IN A BUBBLE?
0 comments

PLAYOFFS IN A BUBBLE?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Rockies Rangers Baseball

Lance Lynn pitches for the Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, which has been mentioned as a potential "bubble" site for MLB's playoffs. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Are you anticipating that the postseason is headed into a “bubble”? If so, is that good for baseball? Would you worry about future postseasons, or perhaps just the World Series, slipping to neutral sites?

COMMISH: I would be OK with just the World Series in a neutral site in future years, but there will be "bubble" ball for the final three rounds this season and I'm not exactly sure why. Teams have been traveling all season, so why stop now? The weather won't be that bad anywhere in mid-October.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports