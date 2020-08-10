PLIGHT OF THE MINOR LEAGUERS

COMMENT: This season wouldn't be as frustrating if we knew that 2021 is gonna be back to normal. I'm not optimistic. I doubt widespread Covid will be a thing of the past. I feel for the minor leaguers. What a nightmare.
GOOLD: I worry that we've seen the last of the late-bloomers -- those late draft picks or unsigned players who don't get the innings, don't get the at-bats, don't have the teams to play for that figure out a pitch, or change their swing, or finally get attention and then arrive in the majors to contribute. There won't be the games or teams or patience.
And that's awful, because some of the best baseball stories are the ones from players who were overlooked until they couldn't be ignored.
Photo: Cardinals reliever John Brebbia attended Elon (N.C.) University before being drafted by the Yankees in the 30th round nine years ago. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)
