POD CITIES: VEGAS AND . . . ST. LOUIS?

QUESTION: What do you think are the chances of St. Louis being one of the pod cities? My thoughts are if Vegas is indeed one, the other will be in the East somewhere.
TOM T.: Vegas seems like a gimme because the league can take over a resort hotel and make it their own. Players would have a lot more freedom of movement. There is more outdoor space at those hotels than you would find in any St. Louis hotel. Vegas' practice rink is not as close as in some other places, but it's workable and it has more than one sheet, so you can work through the teams that need ice time.
An Eastern venue would be the other option, with Florida a good candidate because, again, more of those hotels are set up with outdoor spaces. A drawback for St. Louis from a players point of view would be that in August and September, you'd be spending an awful lot of time in your hotel room, which gets really old really fast.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.