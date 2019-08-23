QUESTION: Thoughts on the article that the P-D ran the other day about how the MLS deal is pretty bad economically for the city? He seemed convinced that we are letting the emotions of introducing a new sport to the city cloud over all of the negative (or at least, not beneficial) impact it will have economically on the city. Is it worth it?
BENFRED: I have two thoughts on it, yes. Thanks for asking. One: It was strong writing. Persuasive in tone and authoritative stance. Well done there.
Two: For such a passionate takedown agreement, it included zero mention of any of the specific parts he disagreed with. He compared it to the 2017 effort, which makes no sense to me, considering that effort asked for $60 million in public money, and this effort does not. If it's a "bad deal" as he claims, shouldn't he have highlighted why?
There isn't much to pick at here:
• It's a piece of land that is not being used.
• It's a small tax on people who go to games.
• It's privately financed stadium, maintenance, repairs.
• It's an ownership group led by a family that has done more for this community than most.
But, some will reach to find flaws just so they can say they were opposed.