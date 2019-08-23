Subscribe for 99¢
MLS announces St. Louis as next expansion team

The new owners of the St. Louis MLS expansion team, MLS Commissioner Don Garber, and local politicians pose for a photo in front of St. Louis soccer fans gathered at the Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery where the fans were thanked and toasted for their support on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Earlier Tuesday MLS Commissioner Garber officially announced St. Louis will be the 28th team added to the growing professional soccer league. Pictured in the image from left to right is St. Louis soccer hero Taylor Twellman, team part owner Jim Kavanaugh, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, team part owners Allie Kindle Hogan, Carolyn Kindle Betz, Andy Taylor, St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, MLS Commissioner Don Garber, Jo Ann Taylor Kindle and Chrissy Taylor Broughton. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: Thoughts on the article that the P-D ran the other day about how the MLS deal is pretty bad economically for the city? He seemed convinced that we are letting the emotions of introducing a new sport to the city cloud over all of the negative (or at least, not beneficial) impact it will have economically on the city. Is it worth it?

BENFRED: I have two thoughts on it, yes. Thanks for asking. One: It was strong writing. Persuasive in tone and authoritative stance. Well done there.

Two: For such a passionate takedown agreement, it included zero mention of any of the specific parts he disagreed with. He compared it to the 2017 effort, which makes no sense to me, considering that effort asked for $60 million in public money, and this effort does not. If it's a "bad deal" as he claims, shouldn't he have highlighted why?

There isn't much to pick at here:

• It's a piece of land that is not being used.

• It's a small tax on people who go to games.

• It's privately financed stadium, maintenance, repairs.

• It's an ownership group led by a family that has done more for this community than most.

But, some will reach to find flaws just so they can say they were opposed.