POLL POSITION

QUESTION: What did you think of the poll that said a majority of sports fans will not attend a big sporting event until there is a cure or vaccine for coronavirus?
BENFRED: The results of that poll will vary greatly based on when the question is asked, the people it is asked to, and where in the country it is asked.
SEC football fans in a state that has not been rocked by the virus are going to show up to watch football.
Marlins fans don't show up to watch the Marlins when there is no pandemic.
Those two scenarios alone should show how empty a broad poll like that is in real life.
I don't have very much concern about people refraining from going to games when given the all clear.
I worry more about making sure that timing is right, so people do not go before they should.
