8. PORTER HOUSE

Portermania swept through Mizzou in 2017, leaving behind mostly a trail of what-ifs. Measured approval of Cuonzo Martin’s hiring turned into a thunderous ovation days later when he landed the Porter brothers, Columbia’s five-star wunderkinds, Michael Jr. and Jontay, both of whom had been headed to the University of Washington. Instead, both committed to Mizzou after Martin hired their father, Michael Sr., for $1.1 million over three seasons, which proved to be a bargain once ticket sales revenue climbed 70 percent to $5.1 million in Year 1 alone.
On the court, Michael Porter Jr. was but a ghost. A back injury sidelined him for all but three games, though the Tigers thrived in his absence behind grad transfer Kassius Robertson, winning 20 games and reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years. Michael left for the NBA draft, only to sit out his entire rookie year with more back complications. stuck around to build on a promising freshman year, but a torn knee ligament ended his sophomore season before it began. He, too, declared for the NBA but went undrafted in 2019, leaving Michael Sr. as the last Porter standing at Mizzou.