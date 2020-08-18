You have permission to edit this article.
POSSIBLE THAT IT'S OVER FOR VLADI?
Blues' Tarasenko out rest of 1st round with shoulder injury

Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Myers (57) chases St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

 JASON FRANSON

QUESTION: If Vladimir Tarasenko's shoulder is as bad as rumored, could his career as an efficient goal-scorer for the Blues be greatly jeopardized?

BENFRED: Any time a player has to have a surgically repaired anything revisited, it's trouble. Especially when there was no clear and obvious injury event that occurred since his return, a return that was supposed to be smoothed by the long break between the end of the regular season and this bubble tournament. Yes, this is bad news.

Best-case scenario, Tarasenko is done for the rest of the Canucks series, but I would be surprised to see him back this postseason, and there are even bigger questions now. The shoulder has become a troubling theme.

