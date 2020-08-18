POSSIBLE THAT IT'S OVER FOR VLADI?

QUESTION: If Vladimir Tarasenko's shoulder is as bad as rumored, could his career as an efficient goal-scorer for the Blues be greatly jeopardized?
BENFRED: Any time a player has to have a surgically repaired anything revisited, it's trouble. Especially when there was no clear and obvious injury event that occurred since his return, a return that was supposed to be smoothed by the long break between the end of the regular season and this bubble tournament. Yes, this is bad news.
Best-case scenario, Tarasenko is done for the rest of the Canucks series, but I would be surprised to see him back this postseason, and there are even bigger questions now. The shoulder has become a troubling theme.
