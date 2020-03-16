POSSIBLE THAT MILLER HAS THE YIPS?

QUESTION: Is there any sense from the team that Andrew Miller's issue could be a case of the yips? If all the potential physical issues were ruled out, wouldn't that be the last possible cause?
GOOLD: Not the last possible cause, nope. They didn't get him in a game to see if that was the issue, but he had no difficulties in bullpen sessions. He was able to throw with some authority there and didn't have the fastball veer or spike, and the slider was, as you'd imagine, his best pitch.
As you know "yips" are not really talked much about around the ballpark, but given the number of tests he went through -- MRI on his brain! blood tests! circulation tests! another blood test! carpal tunnel! oh, and thoracic outlet syndrome, so nerve tests! -- it would seem like a whole of trouble and needle-pricking and expense to go through as some grand elaborate theater to some how distract him from that issue.