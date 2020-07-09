POST-COVID REALIGNMENT OF CONFERENCES?
Missouri Florida Football

Mizzou quarterback Drew Lock is congratulated by fans while walking to the locker room after a game at Florida in 2018. Missouri waltzed past the Gators 38-17. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Could you see the COVID crisis leading to a next round of conference realignment/expansion? Less money means less loyalty.

MATTER: Yes, if the football season is wiped out or a good chunk of it is lost and schools lose millions and millions in revenue, I could see some folks in the major conferences decide its best to redraw the map and shape conferences on more of a regional basis to cut down travel expenses, especially for the non-revenue teams that operate at a budget deficit.

By having to travel to Florida, South Carolina  and Georgia instead of Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State, Mizzou's across-the-board travel costs have risen sharply over the last eight years.

Now, getting conference commissioners to agree on any kind of sensible plan would be much easier said than done.

