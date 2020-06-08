POST-DRAFT CHALLENGES FOR THE CARDINALS
POST-DRAFT CHALLENGES FOR THE CARDINALS

Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Tommy Edman watches as his third inning home run soars towards the outfield seats during a game between the Washington Nationals and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: How do you think the Cardinals will do with the limited draft and then the post-draft "wild-west of signings" (as you described it)? Is the scouting department good enough to know where a bunch of diamonds-in-the-rough lie?

GOOLD: They're good enough to find them. Are the Cardinals positioned well enough to sell them on signing with them? They have geography working against them. They have the perception of a deep system working against them.

They have to find another way to woo players, and it will be a test of their recruitment -- which is new and not always something they've excelled at.

Photo: Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman was a sixth-round draft choice in 2016. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

