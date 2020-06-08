POST-DRAFT CHALLENGES FOR THE CARDINALS

QUESTION: How do you think the Cardinals will do with the limited draft and then the post-draft "wild-west of signings" (as you described it)? Is the scouting department good enough to know where a bunch of diamonds-in-the-rough lie?
GOOLD: They're good enough to find them. Are the Cardinals positioned well enough to sell them on signing with them? They have geography working against them. They have the perception of a deep system working against them.
They have to find another way to woo players, and it will be a test of their recruitment -- which is new and not always something they've excelled at.
Photo: Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman was a sixth-round draft choice in 2016. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)
