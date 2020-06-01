POST-PLAYING CAREER LETDOWN

QUESTION: Chris Carpenter mentioned in an interview how he and Roy Halladay drifted apart in their post-playing days, in part because they were both dealing with the adjustment of not playing anymore. Does baseball have some function that helps players transition into regular life, post-baseball career, or are they just thanked for their time and given a parting gift?
GOOLD: This is a great question, and it's something that the players union would be involved in providing — and I know of several agents who have help in place for it. Not every player gets the needed help in this regard, for sure. There are various organizations — alumni, support, etc. — that are geared toward helping people in the "baseball family" when they come upon economic hardships or health issues. But as far as the transitioning from competitive/pro ball to life without that — well, you see different teams and different agents handle it as differently as the players themselves.
One way the Cardinals do it is by opening the door to return to the organization for some players, in some capacity. They did that of course with Carpenter, but also did that with Ryan Franklin, and this past spring gave Rick Ankiel (above left, with Chris Carpenter) a chance to see if he had a fit with them. Braden Looper and Ryan Ludwick have also returned to the Cardinals in coaching/core capacities, and others have tried the scout route, even as a brief moonlight.
I do not know what help/assistance Halladay had available. I do know, again, that some agents make that part of their organization and part of their longterm commitment. Scott Boras, for example, has sports psychologists available to his players, and former players, too.
