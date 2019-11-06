QUESTION: The Blues might not be the prettiest team, but they have guts, again. What have they proven in a post-Tarasenko phase?
BENFRED: Agreed. Hard to get too worked about faults at the moment, considering the wins and the response to the Tarasenko injury. If there was any leftover Stanley Cup happiness, that news about No. 91 seemed to clear the senses.
The Blues will probably not be a better team without Tarasenko, but they might be a team that is more determined. We'll see. I specifically like the signs of progress on the power play. That was the one issue they had to address, and the changes this offseason seem to have helped. The puck is moving again. I'm eager to see what some of the youngsters can do as the Tarasenko temporary replacement carousel turns. This run of overtime wins shows some grit. That goes a long way.
Photo: Brayden Schenn (left), Jaden Schwartz (center) and Alex Pietrangelo surround Canucks goalie Jacon Markstrom on a breakaway in Tuesday's overtime period. Schwartz fired in the game-winning goal for the Blues on the play. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)