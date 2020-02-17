POTENTIAL IMPACT OF CARLOS AS A STARTER

QUESTION: How important do you think it is for Carlos Martinez to make the starting rotation? If he wins the job and pitches close to his 2017 season, this team can flex it's run prevention strength significantly more than without him. He seems so vital.
GOOLD: It could be what changes the Cardinals from a possible contender for the division title to the favorite for the division title, and that's all without them proving they can score more runs.
Martinez has that kind of starter ability in him. Can they get it out of him? It's a key part of the coming month and will be a huge part of the season, if he can do it.