POTENTIAL TARGETS: LINDOR? DICKERSON?

QUESTIONS: Have the Cardinals officially presented an offer for Francisco Lindor? Should the Cardinals consider signing Corey Dickerson? He can hit with high BA and OBP. His defense is also excellent.
GOOLD: (1) Not to the best of my knowledge. But don't take that as they didn't make a phone call about Lindor. Cleveland wants top prospects for their top player. Period. So, you know where that conversation would be with the Cardinals. It would be Carlson. It would be Carlson. It would be Carlson again, and then maybe Gorman or Hudson or all of them. It would be a lot. So ...
(2) You bet. Would make a lot of sense. They've had that pointed out to them. They're at least considering Dickerson (above). A good fit that is still available, if they're comfortable with his health and his asking price. Not sure what that would be, but he's going to want to reestablish his value and reach the market again, in short order. Playing time will be a huge part of his decision.
Follow-up: Is the Cardinals lack of action on Lindor a sign that they see Arenado as the only big difference-maker they would entertain? There are no rumblings on the David Price front, or any other front. So they're either trying to quietly work a deal with the Rockies or are done, unless something falls in their lap.
GOOLD: No, it has to do with the asking price as much as the fit, too. I wouldn't put much stock in rumblings. There are teams that make a habit of rumbling a lot more than the Cardinals. They don't rumble much. They don't comment at all. They spoke with Boston, and likely heard about what it would take to get Price. They found an alternative.