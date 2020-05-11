POWER PLAY BY MOLINA?
0 comments

POWER PLAY BY MOLINA?

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Jupiter is jumping! Just one more day until pitchers and catchers report

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina stretches at spring training. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: What did you think of Yadi floating free agency? Is he playing cards with an empty hand and bluffing?

COMMISH: Yadi was replying to a question from a reporter he has known for several years, not necessarily calculating the upshot of how what he said might be perceived.

I do not think he was trying to pull a power play. He just didn't realize the consequences of what he said, which he should have.

Follow-up: I find it hard to believe that Yadi made a mistake when he floated free agency in an interview. My guess is he did not like the Cards' initial extension offer and is trying to create some leverage to get a better deal.

COMMISH: However you view this, here's the bottom line: There's little chance of Molina leaving here. He would get more money offered here than he would anywhere else at that age.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports