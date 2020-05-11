POWER PLAY BY MOLINA?

QUESTION: What did you think of Yadi floating free agency? Is he playing cards with an empty hand and bluffing?
COMMISH: Yadi was replying to a question from a reporter he has known for several years, not necessarily calculating the upshot of how what he said might be perceived.
I do not think he was trying to pull a power play. He just didn't realize the consequences of what he said, which he should have.
Follow-up: I find it hard to believe that Yadi made a mistake when he floated free agency in an interview. My guess is he did not like the Cards' initial extension offer and is trying to create some leverage to get a better deal.
COMMISH: However you view this, here's the bottom line: There's little chance of Molina leaving here. He would get more money offered here than he would anywhere else at that age.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.