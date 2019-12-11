QUESTION: The Blues brought in Marc Savard to help run the power play. What are the concerns moving forward with the lack of shots?
JT: It's a constant emphasis from the coaches. In his post-practice session with the media after Wednesday's practice, Berube said they've stressed again the importance off getting more shots — by all players in all situations, not just the power play.
I think it comes back to simplifying, being quick with the puck, and just as importantly getting it through the neutral zone in a timely fashion on the power play. In addition, all the injuries have cut down on some of the depth, forcing the Blues to use players that wouldn't normally be there on the second power play unit. That has hurt as well.