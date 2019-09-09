QUESTION: You give the FO too much credit by saying they “avoided” the Price and Stanton contracts. If any of those players had said yes to them (not to mention Heyward), the Cards would be saddled w them. They were lucky, not astute.
GOOLD: Whoa whoa whoa. I've been the one pointing out that exact thing for years now. That they were a "yes' away from spending all that money. They avoided those contracts -- and avoid is for sure the right verb here -- but only because the player said no, not because of skilled driving around a pothole on their part. You are combating me with words I've spoken, I've written, with facts I've tried to point out, and with things that are sometimes dismissed.
How the tables have turned.