COMMENT: Justin Faulk already is the Blues' best offensive defenseman. He’s consistent and an excellent passer. Give him another couple of months and we will see how good he really is.
JT: I don't know if I'd place him above Pietrangelo or Parayko, but he's definitely top 3. I think the last two games have been his best. He's a good passer. And with that huge (Tarasenko-like) lower-torso, he's tough to bump off the puck.
He's starting to get some assists — three in the last four games, and I think it's only a matter of time before he starts getting a goal here and there.