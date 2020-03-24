PREDICTION FOR COACH DRINK'S DEBUT SEASON?

QUESTION: What’s your prediction for Mizzou football in its first season under Eli Drinkwitz?
BENFRED: I'd like to find out if there will be a college football season first. It sounds like some, notably Mack Brown, are starting to wonder about that.
I'm at .500 for Drinkwitz's debut until I find out more.
We don't know about QB, or any key position at the moment.
He's reorganizing the depth chart, and he should.
Too much unknown to have much of an opinion at the moment.
I will say this: I've said the coronavirus pause helps the Cardinals, because of how this is going to endanger pitchers across the league, and because the Cardinals' strength is pitching, both how they coach them and how many they have. Depth matters now more than ever.
On the flip side, I think the coronavirus pause hurts Mizzou football, because of the newness of Drinkwitz. It's not his fault. But he's trying to introduce his systems, and he can't be around his players. Teams that already knew what they were doing under previously established coaches are going to have an edge this fall, if there are games.
