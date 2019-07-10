QUESTION: Any predictions for who will be the most pleasant surprise next year and who will be the biggest disappointment?
TOM T.: Going to be tough to have a pleasant surprise since there don't figure to be many new faces. If Niko Mikkola gets a chance, he could really shine. I obviously haven't seen him play much, but all the evidence points to him being close to taking the step. He just might not get that chance next season.
And it's hard on the disappointing side, too, because who foresaw Schwartz having the troubles he did last season? Sundqvist was the one guy who played way over expectations this season, but he also made a strong case for this being who he's going to be going forward. Kyrou may have the best chance of being "disappointing" just because so much is being expected of him and he's still young, just like some people have been disappointed that Kostin isn't already tearing up the league.