PREFERENTIAL TREATMENT FOR PRO ATHLETES?

QUESTION: My parents live in a retirement center in St. Louis where there was an outbreak about a month ago. The state department of health did three sets of tests, each a week apart. The first two tests took 6 days to get results. The third test took over two weeks to get results. Yet, the Cards are getting tested everyday, and are getting back results very quickly. Is this fair? Is this the best use of these resources?
GOOLD: This is a good question. As part of the agreement with MLB, the union and the owners pledged to provide testing to first-responders and medical personnel in every major-league city. This is supposed to be happening, and one of the reasons why MLB is able to do this is because they have procured their own labs -- one at Rutgers and one in Salt Lake City. The latter was used for drug testing in the minors. No minor-league season, so it's being used for COVID-19 turnaround.
Moreoever, MLB is using saliva tests that they have purchased and they have been told are not scarce from the manufacturer. Additionally, if there is an outbreak in the Northeast, MLB has said it will leave the Rutgers lab. So, hold MLB to that.
These are the lengths that MLB has gone to in order to get the testing needed for a season. We can definitely have a good debate on whether or not that's the right to do or just trying to do what they're doing as right as possible.
Stu Durando of the Post-Dispatch had an excellent story on this subject recently. Read it here.
