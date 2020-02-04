PREMATURELY PUSHING WAINO OUT THE DOOR
0 comments

PREMATURELY PUSHING WAINO OUT THE DOOR

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 3 NLDS in St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright celebrates getting a strikeout to end the sixth inning during Game 3 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: Are people still trying to push Waino out the door? He was a solid starter in a group of really good pitchers last year.

BENFRED: I see a lot less of that this year than last year. But betting against the 38-year-old starter is a popular bet, because it gives a decent chance for an I-told-you-so payout.

The main thing with Wainwright is expectations.

Those who have ace expectations are going to be disappointed.

Those who understand where he is at this point in his career, his team-friendly contract and his overall benefit to the team have adjusted expectations to a more reasonable and realistic place.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports