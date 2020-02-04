PREMATURELY PUSHING WAINO OUT THE DOOR

QUESTION: Are people still trying to push Waino out the door? He was a solid starter in a group of really good pitchers last year.
BENFRED: I see a lot less of that this year than last year. But betting against the 38-year-old starter is a popular bet, because it gives a decent chance for an I-told-you-so payout.
The main thing with Wainwright is expectations.
Those who have ace expectations are going to be disappointed.
Those who understand where he is at this point in his career, his team-friendly contract and his overall benefit to the team have adjusted expectations to a more reasonable and realistic place.