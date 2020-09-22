PRESSURE ON DEJONG TO PRODUCE

QUESTION: In a league average-to-good lineup, wouldn't Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong have entered the season penciled in for fifth or sixth in the lineup instead of the cleanup hitter?
BENFRED: Yep. On a good offensive team there would be one or two outfielders in the prime part of the lineup. The Cardinals were the only MLB team to start the season with outfielders hitting 7, 8 and 9. Their outfield OPS (.657) is now second-lowest in the National League and only leading the Pirates (.553). The Pirates have won like 15 games.
This is one of the least productive Cardinals outfields in modern history, and it puts a ton of pressure on all infielders, DeJong included.
