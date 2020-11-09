PREVENT DEFENSE...BUT NO WONG?

QUESTION: If the Cardinals are "devoted to run prevention," as stated in a recent article, how can they justify losing Wong and continuing to play (Matt) Carpenter and (Dexter) Fowler? Maybe if it said "devoted to saving money and a refusal to admit past contract mistakes" it would be more accurate.
GOOLD: OK. There's an argument that your sentence cancels itself out. How can you say they are both "devoted to saving money" and have also made "past contract mistakes" that involve them spending a lot of money. Perhaps, you should argue that they are "devoted to not spending more on top of past contracts." Would that be better suited for your argument? That would make them a lot like every other team in baseball. Maybe not the Dodgers, who can spend spend, spend, spend to cover over sinkholes, or the Yankees. But we even saw the Red Sox make choices that implied they weren't willing to spend on wallpaper for a remodeling they regretted.
The Cardinals are committed to run prevention as a style of play. That's pretty clear if you've watched them at all over the past two seasons because it's not the offense that has carried them. They have done harm to their run prevention by not picking up the option on Kolten Wong.
And, yes, saving money is the reason why.
