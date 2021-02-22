 Skip to main content
Preview: No. 24 Missouri vs. Mississippi
Preview: No. 24 Missouri vs. Mississippi

Mississippi upends No. 10 Missouri

Mississippi guard Luis Rodriguez dunks during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in Oxford, Miss., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

No. 24 Missouri vs. Ole Miss

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mizzou Arena

Series; Last meeting: Mississippi leads 14-3; Mississippi 80, Missouri 59, Feb. 10, 2021

Records: Missouri 14-6, 7-6, Mississippi 12-9, 7-7

TV, radio: SEC Network, KTRS (550 AM)

About Missouri: The Tigers broke out of their three-game losing streak Saturday with a 93-78 win at South Carolina. … MU begins the week in sixth place in the SEC and is still in position to make the NCAA Tournament, projected as high as a No. 4 seed (CBSSports.com). … Forward Kobe Brown has averaged 16.5 points in MU’s last two games. … After a midseason slump, guard Mark Smith has scored in double figures in four of the last six games.

About Mississippi: The Rebels had won four in a row and climbed back into contention for an at-large NCAA Tournament bid before Saturday’s 66-56 home loss to rival Mississippi State. Guard Devontae Shuler, the team’s leading scorer this season, scored just four points on 1-of-15 shooting in the loss. … The Rebels are shooting just 28.5% from 3-point range, which ranks No. 333 nationally. … Ole Miss is 5-2 all-time in Columbia.

— Dave Matter

Dave Matter

@dave_Matter on Twitter

dmatter@post-dispatch.com

Sports